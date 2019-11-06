|
|
Mrs. Ruby Brackett Hayes, 91 passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Ralph Hayes, she was born in Cherokee County, SC and was a daughter of the late Johnny and Freelove Jeffries Brackett.
She was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church and a retired Registered Nurse.
Surviving are three sons, Donald Brackett (Cassandra) of Jonesboro, GA, Ronald Brackett (Gayle) of Greenville, SC and Ralph J. Hayes, Jr. (Vanessa) of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, Reverend Dr. A. L. Brackett and Douglas Brackett (Maxine) of Spartanburg, Winfort Brackett (Vera) of Woodbridge, VA; sister-in-law, Ruby Mae Brackett, of Cowpens, SC; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2:30 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 6, 2019