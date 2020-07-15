CAMPOBELLO- Ruby Thompson Johnson, 88, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1931, to the late Dock and Cleo Wade Johnson; later adopted by the late Glenn and Mamie Thompson. She attended Clifton Grammer and Cowpens High School. Ms. Johnson attended Mt. View Church of God of Prophecy.
Survivors include a son, Bruce James; three daughters, Darlene Wheeler and husband Robert, Lynne Bright and husband Jim, and Joy James; six grandchildren, Jason Bright, Kyle Bright, Byron Mabe, Michael Gwinn, Mark Denhard, and Ashlee Denhard; and Two Step Children, Ricky Johnson and wife Janice, Bonnie Gilmore and husband Danny. She was predeceased by two sons, Billy and Bryan James.
The family will be receiving friends from 10:30 to 11:30 Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 12:00 pm Thursday at Mountain View Cemetery.
