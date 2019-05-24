Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
at the home of Jerry and Mary Johnson
150 Dixie Drive
Cowpens, SC
Ruby Lea Revels


Ruby Lea Revels Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Ruby Lea Revels, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothea Lunsford. Mrs. Revels was a wonderful loving momma, grannie, sister and friend to many people.
She is survived by two daughters Patricia Johnson and Sheila Johnson of the home; two grandchildren LeaAnn "Liu" Willard and Christopher Quinton Johnson of Cowpens; two sisters Maggie Jones (Johnny) and Eulene Parker; a brother Challie Lunsford; special friends and former husband Jerry and Mary Johnson of Cowpens. She was predeceased by a son Jerry Douglas Johnson, Jr. and a special daughter Marcie Rutland.
The family will gather with friends at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the home of Jerry and Mary Johnson, 150 Dixie Drive, Cowpens, SC.
In lieu of flowers please show an act of kindness to anyone in her memory.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019
