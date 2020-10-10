1/1
Ruby Lee (Koon) Horton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, SC- Ruby Lee Koon Horton, 91, of Moore, SC died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Born May 10, 1929 in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Edwin and Ida Mae Ringer Koon and wife of 56 years to the late Richard Harvey Horton.
Mrs. Horton was a 1946 graduate of Spartanburg High School, a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rock Hill, SC and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Spartanburg. She loved to garden, read, work puzzles and painting.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Parks (Danny) of York, SC, and Cindy Ennis (Phillip) of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Jennifer Culver of York, SC, Chris Parks of Summerville, SC and R. J. Plumley (Amanda) of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Heather and Conner Culver all of York, SC, Grace Roberts of Spartanburg, SC, and Kaitlyn Williams (Darren) of Nebraska; great-great-granddaughter, Sydnie Williams; brother, Ray Koon of Kannapolis, NC and sister, Martha Brown of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Metz, Jackie Edge and Carolyn Jordan, and brothers, Jim Koon, and Bill Koon.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by Pastor Mike Shackelford and The Rev. Maria Miller. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Lutheran Hospice, 2077, 429 N. Main St. # 3, Greenville, SC 29601.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Allen, Tisha Booth, Trudy Jackson, and Lutheran Hospice for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved