Ruby Lee Pearson, of 555 Kelly Rd, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native of Marion, North Carolina, she was the wife of Mr. Charles Pearson and daughter of the late, John and Marie Allison.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two daughters: Patricia Silver of Spartanburg, S.C. and Shirley Bradley of Cowpens, S.C.; eleven Grandchildren, nine Great-Grandchildren, five Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
