Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Ruby Lee (Cooper) Williams

Ruby Lee (Cooper) Williams Obituary
Ruby Lee Cooper Williams, 85, of Candler, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Ruby was a daughter of the late L.J. (Levi) Cooper and Bessie H. Cooper. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Lee Williams, brothers, Frank and James Cooper, and sister, Shirley Friel.
Ruby was a beautiful, precious person to all. She was a wonderful mother to her children, and a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of Montmorenci United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and arranged the altar flowers. She was an expert quilter and canner.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Ebb C. Williams, Jr.; daughters, Yvonne Williams Kaplan of Easley, SC, and Donna Williams of Candler, NC; 3 grandchildren, Richard Wilkey, Kimberley (Dallas) Owens, and Sarah (Ron) Alexander; 4 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Owens, Matteo Perez, Marco Perez, and Levi Alexander; great-great grandchild, Hudson Owens; and a sister, Loree Browne.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Pisgah View Memorial Park, with the Rev. Karen Kurtz officiating.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Montmorenci United Methodist Church, PO Box 610, Candler, NC 28715.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2019
