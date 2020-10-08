1/1
Ruby Lynn Mathis
1934 - 2020
PACOLET, SC- Ruby Lynn Mathis, 85, of Pacolet, SC went home to be with her Lord Sunday, October 4, 2020, at The Inverness at Spartanburg. Born October 14, 1934, in Pacolet Mills, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence "Bud" and Cleo Robinson Wells.
Ruby Lynn married the love of her life George E. Mathis, on January 6, 1956. Together they had Edward Randall "Randy" (Sharon) Mathis and Deborah Lynn Mathis (Darryl) Padgett.
Ruby Lynn "Sis" was a dedicated member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church where she sang faithfully in the choir, taught Sunday School for many years, directed the children's band, and was a strong prayer warrior. She loved her hometown, especially growing up on the mill hill and had an amazing memory of all her experiences with friends and family. She loved people and always had something positive to say about those she knew.
Ruby Lynn was a kindergarten assistant at Pacolet Elementary School for 27 years, retiring in 1997. Even as adults, she always referred to her former students as "one of my little kindergarten boys/girls" and could recall their names.
Surviving are her sister, Aughtry Owens (Larry), of Pacolet, SC; brothers, Ken Wells (Frankie) of Spartanburg, SC and Roger Wells (Nellie) of Pacolet, SC. She was loved by five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Buddy Wells; and sisters, Peggy Wells and Eloise Kerr.
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Stephen Owens, The Rev. John Cox, and The Rev. Ralph Jett. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, 350 Green Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home of Debbie and Darryl Padgett.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
Pacolet Memorial Gardens
OCT
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pacolet Memorial Gardens
