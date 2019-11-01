Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
455 S. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Ruby Mae Smith Obituary
Ruby Mae Smith, 88, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2019. Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Adolphus and Lucille Mims. She was the widow of Henry C. Smith.
Ruby Smith was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
She retired from the state of South Carolina.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her six children, George (Kathleen) of Washington DC, Charles Smith, Horace Smith, Marvin Smith, and Audrey Smith all the Spartanburg,SC and Derrick (Janice) Smith of Cincinnati, OH; her brother, Adolphus Mims of Union County, SC; her sister, Betty Nelson of Mount Vernon, NY; her thirteen grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her brothers Joseph Mims and Robert Mims and Ben Booker; and her sister, Shirley Sam's and Helen Aiken.
A Celebration of the Life of Ruby Mae Smith will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 455 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Dr. B. D. Snoddy will officiate. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
The family is at the home of Marvin E. Smith, 666-A South Liberty St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
