SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruby Gibson Stone, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born April 28, 1930, in Fairmont, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mae Blackwell Gibson.
Ruby was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Circle 3, Friendship Club, and the Wagner Sunday School Class. A 1947 graduate of Duncan High School, she retired from Startex Mills after 38 years of service.
Survivors include her son, Richard Phillip Stone (Layne) of Spartanburg, SC; daughter, Cheryl Ann Trahan (Bill) of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Richard Phillip Stone II of Spartanburg, SC, Kelly Stone Freshman (Chris) of Johns Island, SC, and Justin Counter (Angela) of Ottawa, Canada; and great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Lydia Counter as well as her soon to be expected third great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Pamela Stone.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, by The Rev. Julie Schaaf. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
The family thanks the staff and caregivers in the Aspen Unit at White Oak at North Grove for their care and compassion shown to Rudy during her stay.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019