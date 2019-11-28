Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
INMAN, SC- Ruby Lee Fuller Young, age 72 formerly of Woodruff, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019.
Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late William and Rosie Gassaway Fuller and the widow of Terry Young. She was a member of Woodruff Church of God of Prophecy.
Survivors include one daughter, Pattie Young Vaughn and her husband Jeff of Inman; one son, Michael Young of Inman; one sister, Marie Cooper of Woodruff and one grandson, Josh Vaughn of Inman. She was predeceased by a brother, William Fuller Jr.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Friday November 29, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, prior to the 3:00 PM Funeral Service in the funeral home Chapel officiated by Rev. Buster Ball. Interment will follow in Woodruff First Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
