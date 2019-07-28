|
WELLFORD, SC- Elder Rudy Daniel Frye, husband of Patricia M. Frye, son of the late Russell and Alice Frye passed July 23, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Kingdom Assembly Outreach Center and an United States Army Veteran.
Surviving along with his wife Patricia of over 60 years are his children, Richard (Della) Frye of Inman, SC, Michael (Mary) Frye of Wellford, SC, Cynthia Frye of Duncan, SC, and De'Anita (Bishop Gettis) Jackson of Greenville, SC; brothers, Lindsey (Evelyn) Frye of Inman, SC, and Alvin (Julie) Frye of Spartanburg, SC; 19 grandchildren; and 44 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at Kingdom Assembly Outreach Center, 1515 S. Hwy 14, Greer with burial in Mt. Lebanon View Cemetery.
The Frye family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 28, 2019