ROEBUCK- Rufus B. Stewart, 81, died Thursday May 14, 2020 at his home after several years of failing health. Born on October 31, 1938 in Pennington Gap, VA, he was the son of the late James and Eunice Turner Stewart and was the husband of Carolyn Ann Stewart.
Mr. Stewart was founder/owner of Roebuck Welding and Fabricators and retired after many years of successful operation. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He expected hard work from all those around him, loved a simple life and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Wanda Stewart-Robinette of Roebuck, a son, Randy Stewart (Stacie) of Walnut Grove; grandchildren, Amber Campsen McDonald of Greenville, Ashley Groce of Roebuck , Randall Stewart Jr. (Madison) of Greenville and Caralee Lowry (Philip) of Columbia; brothers, Cecil Stewart, Durant Stewart (Helen), sister, Margaret Ann Stevens; and sister-in-law, Susie Stewart all of Spartanburg. Step-Children; Stephanie Rooth (Chuck) of League City,Tx, Tammy Castagno (Joe) of Lakeland, Fl and Jason Spencer (Amy) of Union. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by; brothers, Harold Stewart, Billy Gene Stewart; sister, Geraldine Terry Wiseman and Son-In Law Randy Robinette.
Visitation will be on Saturday May16, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM on Sunday May17, 2020 officiated by Pastor Frankie Taylor.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3000 Stone Station Road, Roebuck, SC 29376 or Putman Baptist Church, 3692 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Buffalo, SC 29321
