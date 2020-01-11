|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Rufus Eugene Jones 81, of 149 Cannon St. died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Mary Lou Jones and Willie James Norman.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2:00p.m until 7:00p.m at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 1:00p.m at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Highway 146, Woodruff,
SC 29388
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020