Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Highway 146
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Rufus Eugene Jones Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Rufus Eugene Jones 81, of 149 Cannon St. died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Mary Lou Jones and Willie James Norman.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2:00p.m until 7:00p.m at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 1:00p.m at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Highway 146, Woodruff,
SC 29388
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
