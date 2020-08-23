SPARTANBURG, SC- Rupert Earl Guest, 90, of Spartanburg passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Rupert was born September 22, 1929 in Greenville, SC to Doc Earl and Norine Batson Guest. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Lowery Guest; daughter Michele, of Auburn, Maine; son Michael, of Santa Rosa, California; daughter Julie, of Spartanburg; and grandson Seth, also of Spartanburg.
Rupert was a graduate of Furman University and of North Greenville Junior College, and an Air Force veteran. A lifelong poet, gardener and humorist, he was devoted to his family, his church, and God. Rupert served as pastor of Arch Street Baptist Church and, subsequently, of Abner Baptist Church from 1965 to 1994. After retiring briefly, he became Visitation Minister of Beaumont Baptist Church in 1996. He remained a member of the Beaumont congregation until his death.
Rupert will be buried in a private service for immediate family members on Sunday, August 23. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when public health circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel