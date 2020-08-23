1/1
Rev. Rupert Earl Guest
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rupert Earl Guest, 90, of Spartanburg passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Rupert was born September 22, 1929 in Greenville, SC to Doc Earl and Norine Batson Guest. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Lowery Guest; daughter Michele, of Auburn, Maine; son Michael, of Santa Rosa, California; daughter Julie, of Spartanburg; and grandson Seth, also of Spartanburg.
Rupert was a graduate of Furman University and of North Greenville Junior College, and an Air Force veteran. A lifelong poet, gardener and humorist, he was devoted to his family, his church, and God. Rupert served as pastor of Arch Street Baptist Church and, subsequently, of Abner Baptist Church from 1965 to 1994. After retiring briefly, he became Visitation Minister of Beaumont Baptist Church in 1996. He remained a member of the Beaumont congregation until his death.
Rupert will be buried in a private service for immediate family members on Sunday, August 23. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when public health circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Rupert . I came to know him as a Real Estate client . I was lucky to get to know him during that brief time . Sympathy to Jean , his family and his dear close friends .
Sharon Logan Kelly
Friend
