Russell Eli Mosley
Russell Eli Mosley, 62, of Cowpens passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Russell was the son of the late Nathaniel Eli Mosley and Dot Blackwell Mosley. He is survived by two daughters, three sisters and one grandchild. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home with the service to follow in the chapel with the Rev. Nick Fort and the Rev. Clifford Phillips officiating, with burial at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to his go fund me page on Facebook for Russell Mosley.
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
