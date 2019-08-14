|
LORTON, VA- Russell J. Kennedy, 81, of Lorton, VA went home peacefully to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Capital Caring Halquist Memorial Center. Born November 30, 1937, he was the son of the late Russell and Eva Kennedy.
He arrived in Northern Virginia in 1957 after a few odd jobs he found his niche in the electronics field. He began his career with the Amplitron Co, after several years of mastering his craft. He and his brother Gary opened their own business, Atlantic Antenna Co. After years of a successful business and Cable TV expanding, Russell decided it was time to move on to a new career. In 1985, Russell went to work for CNA obtaining a TS clearance. His role included support for staff in maintaining and operating AV equipment for strategic conferences as well as providing support for office moves and shuttling naval personnel. Russell's hobbies included working on old radios, fishing, American History and listening to country music.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Kennedy of Lorton VA; son, Russell Kennedy of Falls Church VA; lady friend, Bernice Street of Manassas, VA, sister, Anita Knight; brother, James H. Kennedy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August, 17, 2019, in View Church Cemetery, 5555 Parris Bridge Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
