Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Westwood Memorial Gardens
Russell Lavender Obituary
MOORE, SC- Russell Lavender, 99, of Moore, SC, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 20, 1920, in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Lavender and Myra Ruppe Lavender and husband of 76 years to the late Edna Mae Cooper Lavender.
A U. S. Army veteran of World War II, Mr. Lavender was a member of Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church and retired from Roebuck Builders.
Surviving are his children, Brenda Blackwood (Francis) of Spartanburg, SC, Sharon Levi of Hendersonville, NC, Leila Ray (Jim) of Moore, SC, Sherry Lavender of Moore, SC, Michael Lavender (Carolyn) of Campobello, SC, and Joel Lavender (Linda) of Moore, SC; daughter-in-law, Jean Lavender of Buffalo, SC; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sons, David Lavender and Randall Lavender; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A private graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted in Westwood Memorial Gardens by Pastor Raymond Ford.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020
