LANDRUM- Barbara "Ruth" Belue, 64, of Landrum passed away June 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Howard Blackwell and Ruby Darby and wife of Johnny Belue and a member of Mt. Zion Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her husband Johnny Belue; two sons John (Jodi) and Scott Belue; two daughters, Kellie and Keirstyn Belue; a brother Ronnie Blackwell and three sisters, Martha Fitch, Patsy Walker and Brenda Farmer; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother Marshall Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Tabernacle Church funeral services will follow at 3:00 conducted by Pastor Kevin Mayfield. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 17, 2019