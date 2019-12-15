|
Ruth Carroll Sanborn, 85, of Spartanburg, SC passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born June 26, 1934 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Martin Carroll and Grace Middleton Carroll and widow of the late Philip Asa Sanborn, Jr.
Ruth worked as a registered nurse, receiving her degree from the Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing. She also studied at Wofford College, Spartanburg Methodist College and USC-Spartanburg.
She was later an instructor for the State Department of Education and Spartanburg Community College.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, the Women's Golf Association, the USGA, and the Country Club of Spartanburg.
Upon her retirement Ruth became a Master Gardener, joined the Master Gardener's Association of the Piedmont, and volunteered with Mobile Meals. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her so much joy; she especially treasured their time together walking on the Cottonwood Trail and picnicking in the woods. She and her husband Phil enjoyed traveling the world together. Later in life, under the guidance of her husband, she learned to play golf and became the first in her family of golfers to get a hole in one.
Survivors include her three sons, Wesley Burrell (Beverly) of Spartanburg, SC, Chris Burrell (Diane) of Manassas, VA, and Mark Burrell (Laurie) of Spartanburg, SC; three grandchildren, Charlie Burrell and Miles Burrell of Spartanburg and Grace Burrell of Manassas. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Ken Carroll.
A private service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held January 18, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with the family at 2 p.m. on January 18 at the home of Holly Burrell Bomar, 107 Briarwood Court,
Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Memorials may be made to Cottonwood Trail Boardwalk Restoration, 100 E. Main Street, Suite 7B, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019