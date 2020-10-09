1/1
Ruth Ellen (Forrester) Clayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMPOBELLO, SC- Ruth Ellen Forrester Clayton, 82, of Campobello, SC passed away October 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Tommy and Lillie Campbell Forrester and wife of the late Reginald Wayne Clayton.
She retired from Spring Industries as a sewing room tech and attended Prayer Baptist Church. Ruth traveled all over the United States and loved playing Bingo and attending church. She loved all children but most of all her grandchildren.
She is survived by three granddaughters, Nicholle (Dakota), Jennifer (Scott), Kayla (Brandon); ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Effie Stewart, and Floy Sloan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Mabry; a brother, Ralph Forrester; two sisters, Ina Kemp Harper and Edith Seay Arms.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Landon Rhoden and Rev. Joe Seay. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Greer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prayer Baptist Church, 1464 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.PBCBS.com.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved