CAMPOBELLO, SC- Ruth Ellen Forrester Clayton, 82, of Campobello, SC passed away October 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Tommy and Lillie Campbell Forrester and wife of the late Reginald Wayne Clayton.
She retired from Spring Industries as a sewing room tech and attended Prayer Baptist Church. Ruth traveled all over the United States and loved playing Bingo and attending church. She loved all children but most of all her grandchildren.
She is survived by three granddaughters, Nicholle (Dakota), Jennifer (Scott), Kayla (Brandon); ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Effie Stewart, and Floy Sloan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Mabry; a brother, Ralph Forrester; two sisters, Ina Kemp Harper and Edith Seay Arms.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Landon Rhoden and Rev. Joe Seay. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Greer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prayer Baptist Church, 1464 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.PBCBS.com.
