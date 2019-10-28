Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Cudd Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Cudd Memorial Baptist Church
Ruth J. Parris


1931 - 2019
Ruth J. Parris Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Etta Ruth Jones Parris, 88, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born April 20, 1931 in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Henry R. Jones and Bessie Parker Jones. She was a former Sales Clerk for Family Dollar and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving is her daughter Anne Sellars and husband Eddie of Chesnee; daughter-in-law, Lori Sellars of Chesnee; great-grandchildren, Haley Horton, Simon Sellars and Gracie Sellars.
In addition to parents, she was predeceased by a son William David Parris and 3 grandchildren, Robert Christopher Sellars, William Eric Sellars, Christian Sellars.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dusty Martin officiating. Burial will follow in New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2019
