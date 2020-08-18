SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Ruth Jenelle Spear died on August 15, 2020. She was born in 1929 and was the only child of Dr. Herbert Spear and Ruth Spencer Spear of Kinston, NC.

She received her B.A. Degree from Agnes Scott College. She did graduate work at Emory University, Syracuse University, and the University of Denver where she completed the course work for the Ed.D. Degree in Student Personnel Services. She was Dean of Students at Converse College for 16 years. Later she obtained the Masters in Social Work Degree from USC and worked at the Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center for 10 years. Then she joined the Westgate Training and Consultation Network where she provided wise and compassionate counseling and helped train future social workers and marriage and family therapists for the rest of her career. She was loved and respected by many.

