CROSS HILL, SC- Betty Ruth Johnson, 85, of 4053 Watts Bridge Road in Cross Hill, SC,gained her heavenly angel wings Monday, October 19th, at her home following an extended illness.Ruth was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Marie Fisher Hipp and Author Hipp.She was the wife of 65 years to Marvin Dean Johnson of the home. She retired from inspector at Butte Knitting Mills, was a Methodist, a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and enjoyed her time working in her flower garden.In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter; Rita J. Loy and her husband, Douglas of Spartanburg, a grandson; Chance Jacob Loy of Spartanburg, and a great granddaughter who was the "apple of her eye", Piper Marie Loy of Spartanburg. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a son; Marvin Dean Johnson, Jr and a brother; Alan Boyd Hipp.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 26th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC with Rev. Mitch Crow officiating. The family is at the home and will receive friends following the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whiskers Animal Rescue and Sanctuary PO Box 70060 Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.