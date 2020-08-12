1/1
Ruth Joyner (Johnson) White
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth Joyner Johnson White, wife of Isaac Lindow White, of Spartanburg, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Louisburg, NC, she was the daughter of Zollie Thomas and Annie Lamb Joyner.
Ruth grew up with her twin sister, Ruby, two other sisters, and five brothers. Her family was large, but extremely close and they remained close throughout their lives. She moved to Raleigh, NC after college and married Ned Johnson in 1956. They moved to Spartanburg where they lived until his untimely death in 1975. She was again blessed to meet her second husband, Lindow White, who she married in 1992.
Ruth loved her family, life, and friends. She never met a stranger and had a gift for making everyone she met feel special having a genuine love for people. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Lindow White; as well as two daughters, Kim Johnson Tuck (Philip) of Spartanburg, SC, and Gemma Johnson Charles (Scurry) of Greenwood, SC; one granddaughter, Brooke Tuck Steese (Stephen) of Easley, SC; two grandsons, Scurry Charles Jr., and Bennett Charles of Greenwood, SC; two great-grandsons, Nathan Steese and Samuel Steese of Easley, SC; and one brother, Bob Joyner (Debbie) of Gastonia, NC. She is also survived by her extended family, Susan W. Floyd (Russel), Frances Laube, Cindy Metcalf (Max), Robert White (Melinda), and six grandchildren, Hunter Floyd, Whitley Floyd, Isaac White, Jeremy O'Dell, Austin Laube, and Reynolds Metcalf.
Her family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Eden Terrace, Interim Hospice, White Oak North Grove, Spartanburg Regional Hospital, and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A private burial will be in Shelby, NC, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
