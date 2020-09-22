Ruth K. Kissell

SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth Kapp Kissell, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg. Born May 28, 1922, in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Ruby French Kapp and widow of Col. USAF, retired William George Kissell.
A graduate of Clarion University in Clarion, PA, Mrs. Kissell was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she sang in the Sanctuary choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Kissell volunteered at Mary Black Hospital for 50 years, was a past President of the Music Club of Spartanburg, and served at the State Level for the National Federation of Music Clubs.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Kissell Doolittle (James) of Simpsonville, SC; granddaughters, Julia Doolittle Whitacre (J. Todd) of Nashville, TN and Helen Doolittle Grafchik (Adam A.) of Louisville, KY and great-grandchildren, George Benton Whitacre of Nashville, TN, Olivia Jane Grafchik and Ansley Quinn Grafehik both of Louisville, KY.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615, or the Sanctuary Choir, c/o Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family wishes to thank Ruth's wonderful caregivers at Eden Terrace and Interim Hospice for their loving care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel