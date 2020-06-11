INMAN, SC- Ruth Karrie Lois "Kelly" Harris, 66, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020.

Kelly was born on June 20, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Don Verse, Jr. and Mamie Lee Fuller.

Mrs. Harris was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.

She retired from Union Medical Center.

Kelly had a heart of gold and she will be truly missed. Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her children, William Harris, "Tibb" Gray (Robert), Eli Harris, and Erika Harris; her ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; her four brothers, Calvin Fuller (Pauline), Alvin Fuller, Ray Fuller, Sr. (Chong) and Sonny Fuller (Maggie); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kelly was predeceased by her ten brothers and sisters.

We would like to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness, prayers and flowers. We would also like to thank the Upstate Community Hospice House staff. There are no words for the love and dedication shown to our family.

A Celebration of the Life of Ruth Karrie Lois "Kelly" Harris will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Baptist Church, 645 Old Howard Gap Road, Spartanburg, SC.

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home





