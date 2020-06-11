Ruth Karrie Lois "Kelly" Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Ruth Karrie Lois "Kelly" Harris, 66, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020.
Kelly was born on June 20, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Don Verse, Jr. and Mamie Lee Fuller.
Mrs. Harris was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
She retired from Union Medical Center.
Kelly had a heart of gold and she will be truly missed. Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her children, William Harris, "Tibb" Gray (Robert), Eli Harris, and Erika Harris; her ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; her four brothers, Calvin Fuller (Pauline), Alvin Fuller, Ray Fuller, Sr. (Chong) and Sonny Fuller (Maggie); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kelly was predeceased by her ten brothers and sisters.
We would like to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness, prayers and flowers. We would also like to thank the Upstate Community Hospice House staff. There are no words for the love and dedication shown to our family.
A Celebration of the Life of Ruth Karrie Lois "Kelly" Harris will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Baptist Church, 645 Old Howard Gap Road, Spartanburg, SC.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Saint Paul Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WOODWARD FUNERAL HOME - Business office
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
864-582-6751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 10, 2020
My condolences to Tibb and her entire family I love you an i will be praying for you and your family. God has gained another angel.
Brandi Branson
Friend
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Valerie Gray and family
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved