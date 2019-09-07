Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Ruth (Black) Littlejohn

Ruth (Black) Littlejohn Obituary
Ruth Black Littlejohn entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at White Oak North Grove.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Ms. Ruth Black Littlejohn was the wife of the late David Littlejohn and daughter of the late James and Daisy Black. Ms. Littlejohn retired from Raycord after 20 years of dedicated service as a presser.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sixteen great, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Deborah Brooks, 640 Plainview Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
