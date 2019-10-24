|
WELLFORD, SC-Ruth Marcella Woodward Fowler, 77, wife of 57 years to James R. Fowler, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Born January 23, 1942 in Greer, SC to the late Henry and Martha Woodward of Wellford. Ruth is a graduate of Bryrnes High School, attended Spartanburg Regional School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse, with honors, from Ohio State University, Lima Ohio. She was employed as a nurse in Lima, Ohio; Atlanta, Georgia and Spartanburg Medical Center, where she served for 30 years. Her joy in life was caring for her family and anyone else who needed her attention.
Ruth is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Martha Woodward; son, (Randy) James Randolph Fowler, Jr.; sister, Sandra McClain, and her beloved Aunt Ruth Price. She is survived by her husband, James R. Fowler, Sr.; daughter, Pamela Yvonne Fowler Cummings; son, Jack Brockman Fowler II; sisters, Peggy Woodward Bridge and JoAnn Eubanks (Mike); brother, Wendell O. Woodward (Mary Ann); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members who loved her very much.
The family will greet friends at 10:30AM followed by a memorial service 11AM at Jackson Baptist Church, October 26, 2019. Reverend Jim McMakin is officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jackson Baptist Church, 2662 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019