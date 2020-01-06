Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McElrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Petty) McElrath


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Petty) McElrath Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth Petty McElrath, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. Born September 4, 1925 in Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Monroe and Ollie May Coleman Petty.
Ruth was retired from Farley Textiles. She was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God. She loved her church family and was grounded in her faith. Ruth loved all her family, and they were the most important thing to her. She was looking forward to having her first great great grandbaby.
Survivors include her granddaughters, Tammy Autry (Ronnie) of Surfside Beach, SC and Tonya Jones (Michael) of Boiling Springs, SC; great grandchildren, Devin Cantrell (Rachel) of Chesnee, SC, Austin Autry of Charlotte, NC, and Chase Autry of Surfside Beach, SC; and her sisters, Jessie Tolleson of Roebuck, SC and Barbara Swofford (Billy) of Cowpens, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Thurman Andrew "Mac" McElrath, her sons, Richard Andrew "Dickie" McElrath and Richie Aaron McElrath, her granddaughter, Terrie Cantrell; and siblings, Boyce Petty, Buck Petty, Lois Phillips, and Sam Petty.
Visitation will be at 12:00 – 12:45 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Michael Coward. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God, P.O. Box 161688 Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -