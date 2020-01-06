|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth Petty McElrath, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. Born September 4, 1925 in Gaffney, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Monroe and Ollie May Coleman Petty.
Ruth was retired from Farley Textiles. She was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God. She loved her church family and was grounded in her faith. Ruth loved all her family, and they were the most important thing to her. She was looking forward to having her first great great grandbaby.
Survivors include her granddaughters, Tammy Autry (Ronnie) of Surfside Beach, SC and Tonya Jones (Michael) of Boiling Springs, SC; great grandchildren, Devin Cantrell (Rachel) of Chesnee, SC, Austin Autry of Charlotte, NC, and Chase Autry of Surfside Beach, SC; and her sisters, Jessie Tolleson of Roebuck, SC and Barbara Swofford (Billy) of Cowpens, SC. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Thurman Andrew "Mac" McElrath, her sons, Richard Andrew "Dickie" McElrath and Richie Aaron McElrath, her granddaughter, Terrie Cantrell; and siblings, Boyce Petty, Buck Petty, Lois Phillips, and Sam Petty.
Visitation will be at 12:00 – 12:45 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Michael Coward. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God, P.O. Box 161688 Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
