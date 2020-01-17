|
CHESNEE, SC- Ruth Thompson Parris, 98, of Chesnee died Monday, January 13, 2020 at White Oak Estates of Spartanburg. Born June 4, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Simpson S. and Arlie Harris Thompson. She owned and operated Ruth's Flower Shop in Chesnee for 48 years and was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church. She was married to the late Eli P. Parris for 62 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine P. Martin of Spartanburg; granddaughter, Elyse (Robby) Miller of Spartanburg; two grandsons, Bill Oliver of Greenville and Jack (Lauren) Oliver of Spartanburg; a former son-in-law, Rod Goodwin of Greenville; four grandchildren, Emma Miller, Kaitlyn Miller, Sarah Oliver and Will Oliver; and several nieces and a nephew. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Harriett Goodwin; two sisters, Louise Garrison and Edith Ferrell; and one brother Harry S. Thompson.
Special thanks to family friends, Heather Novak, Linda Wall, Pam Giles and all the staff at White Oak Estates for the love, support and care of Ruth.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee with the Rev. Dale Rawlings and Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
