UNION, SC- Miss Ruth Price, age 94, formerly of West Main St., Union, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.
Miss Price was born in Union, September 12, 1926, a daughter of the late William W. and Agnes Hill Price. She retired from the Union County Alcohol and Drug Commission as Executive Director for twenty years.
She is survived by a cousin, Mrs. Joretta Hyatt and her family, and a number of other cousins. Miss Price is also survived by many friends who were like family. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mrs. Daisie Gregory and Mrs. Margie Crosby.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Rev. Chris Gulledge.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
