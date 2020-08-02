1/1
Ruth R. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Ruth Robbins Jones, 86, passed away August 1, 2020.
A native of Lee County, Virginia, daughter of the late Nelson and Dora Carroll Robbins, she was a retired employee of Springs Mill and was of the Church of God faith.
Surviving are her husband, Burton Lee Jones of the home; one daughter, Deborah Wilder (Rick) of Lyman; one son, Mark Jones (Karin) of Inman; two brothers, Charles Robbins of Indiana and Gene Robbins of Woodway, Virginia; three grandchildren, Natalie Hightower, Chad Garrett and Anthony Jones and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved