Jimmie Ruth Robbins Jones, 86, passed away August 1, 2020.
A native of Lee County, Virginia, daughter of the late Nelson and Dora Carroll Robbins, she was a retired employee of Springs Mill and was of the Church of God faith.
Surviving are her husband, Burton Lee Jones of the home; one daughter, Deborah Wilder (Rick) of Lyman; one son, Mark Jones (Karin) of Inman; two brothers, Charles Robbins of Indiana and Gene Robbins of Woodway, Virginia; three grandchildren, Natalie Hightower, Chad Garrett and Anthony Jones and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC