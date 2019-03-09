|
FLORENCE – Ruth Miller Simons, 100, passed away on March 7, 2019, at The Manor in Florence, SC. She was born in Trenton, SC, and was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Miller.
She was an honors graduate of Columbia College and an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence until her health declined. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Throughout her life, Mrs. Simons faced and overcame numerous obstacles with courage and determination.
Mrs. Simons was married to the late Robert L. Simons. She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Tollefson. She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Couch (Michael) of Spartanburg, SC; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Egan (Andy) of Goose Creek, SC; a great-grandson, Robert Egan; and a son-in-law, Michael Tollefson (Cindy) of Middletown, Rhode Island.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Manor, as well as Comfort Keepers for their services and assistance.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, in The Ingram Chapel at The Manor with entombment following at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 5446, Florence, SC 29502; or to The Manor, 2100 Twin Church Rd., Florence, SC 29501.
