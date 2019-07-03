Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Ruth Thomason Lanford


1923 - 2019
Ruth Thomason Lanford Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth T. Lanford, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. Born September 6, 1923, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late George Elford Thomason and Maggie Josephine McQueen Thomason and widow of Herbert Alvin Lanford.
Mrs. Lanford loved her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Maw Maw". She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her children, Herbert A. Lanford, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Thomas L. Lanford (Kieta) of Spartanburg, SC, and Joanne L. Hensley (Malcolm) of Wrightwood, CA; one grandson; five granddaughters; and four great-granddaughters.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 AM Friday, July 5, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a graveside service following at 12:00 noon in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. James Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 3, 2019
