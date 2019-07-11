|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ruth W. West, 97, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Eden Terrace-Spartanburg. Born March 17, 1922, in Pauline, SC, she was the daughter of the late Sam J. and Tiny Valentine Fowler West and widow of George William West.
Mrs. West was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she was a nursery teacher for many years and sang with the Shade Tree Musicians. She retired from Spartan Undies and Sam's Club.
Survivors include a son, George Terry West of Palm Springs, CA; and sisters, Shirley W. Orr of Greenville, SC and Annie W. McGarity of Spartanburg, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC, by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson and The Rev. Scott Linnerud. Visitation will be at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Special thanks to the staff of Eden Terrace for the loving care they provided.
