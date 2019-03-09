|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Ruth Stewart Wolfe, 100, of Landrum passed away March 8, 2019 at White Oak Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Truman Carl and Maggie Garner Stewart and wife of the late William "Bill" Wolfe.
She was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church Landrum and worked at South Carolina Elastic. She was a charter member of the National Beta Club which had its first chapter at Landrum High School.
She was survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and Hazel Brown; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, T. C., Boyd and Raymond Stewart.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Landrum. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019