Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Landrum
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Stewart) Wolfe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth (Stewart) Wolfe Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Ruth Stewart Wolfe, 100, of Landrum passed away March 8, 2019 at White Oak Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Truman Carl and Maggie Garner Stewart and wife of the late William "Bill" Wolfe.
She was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church Landrum and worked at South Carolina Elastic. She was a charter member of the National Beta Club which had its first chapter at Landrum High School.
She was survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and Hazel Brown; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, T. C., Boyd and Raymond Stewart.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Landrum. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.