Ryan Keith Carter Jr.
COWPENS, SC- Ryan Keith Carter, 54, of Cowpens, SC died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born July 12, 1966 in Cowpens, SC, he was the son of Mary Alice Carter and the late Norris Wynn Carter.
Ryan was a graduate of Broome High School, and the owner of Carter's Compressor Service. He attended Glendale Baptist Church. He put his heart into his work and every job was worked as if he were working for the Lord.
He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved his family and the time they spent playing Bluegrass music together, as he was a talented guitarist.
Survivors include his loving wife, Teresa Diane Carter of the home; daughter, Jaime Carter (Amanda) of Spartanburg, SC; son, Zachary Carter (Sharayah) of Cowpens, SC; stepsons, Kristopher Chadwick (Heather) of Boiling Springs, SC; Jonathan Chadwick (Lauren) of Cowpens, SC; Michael Chadwick (Macy) of Spartanburg, SC; Charlie Chadwick of Cowpens, SC; Daniel Chadwick of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Ryleigh Ann Carter of Cowpens, SC; six step-grandchildren, Ryan, Kullen, Penelope, Rowan, Jackson and Laney; and brother, Landon ""Bud"" Carter (Ginger) of Roebuck, SC. Along with his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Paula Carter Sherbert and his brother, Norris Wynn Carter, II.
Visitation will be 1:45 – 2:45 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 451 Pleasant Valley Road, Cowpens, SC 29330. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM at the sanctuary, conducted by The Rev. Joey Wampler and The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. The committal service will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dennis Burger.
Memorials may be made to H.O.P.E. Ministries of the Upstate, P. O. Box 2867, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/hopeministries1234
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
