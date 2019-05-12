|
Mrs. Sabrina L. Chambers enter this world May 8, 1961 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She departed this world May7,2019 at her home. She was the beloved daughter of Rudy and Patricia Frye.
Sabrina Chambers graduate from Chapman High School, class of 1978. She went to culinary school, and became a chef. Sabrina started her Christian journey at Ridgeville Baptist Church. She later transitioned with her husband and family to Harvest House Ministries where she played a major role.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her husband, James Chambers Sr; her children, Renee Joseph, James Chambers, Jr. Misha (Tracy) Miller, Dan (Brooke)
Wilkins, Joshua (Shantell) Wilkins and Phillip Davis; her siblings, Richard (Della) Fryr of Inman, SC Michael (Mary) Frye of Wellford, SC. Cynthia Frye of Duncan, SC DeAnita (Getties) Jackson, Sr. of Greenville, SC. 17 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 15, 2019 at 2; PM at Ridgeville Baptist Church 385 Ridgeville church Road Inman, SC.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019