|
|
BUFFALO, SC- Mrs. Sadie Price Jolly, age 78, of 2561 Buffalo West Springs Hwy., Buffalo, widow of Jack Jolly, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Mrs. Jolly was born March 16, 1942 in Union, a daughter of the late Roy Price and Elsie Stepp Price. She was a graduate of Union High School and Cecil's Business College. Mrs. Jolly retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and had previously been a Supervisor at Her Majesty. She was a member of West Springs Baptist Church.
A devoted mother, grandmother, and "Memaw" she is survived by two daughters, Kim Howell and husband Dean and Kaye Lea Heatherly all of Buffalo; a son, David Heatherly and wife Lisa of Buffalo; two sisters, Judy Sherfield of Buffalo and Peggy Rector of Summerville; three grandchildren, Mitch Heatherly, Tyler Heatherly and wife Lacey, and Jessica Heatherly; two great-grandchildren. Cameron and Braly Heatherly; and an "adopted" grandson, Jace Anderson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Price and Carl Price.
Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Mr. Jim Maness.
The family is at the home, 574 Gist Bridge Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020