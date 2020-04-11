Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie (Price) Jolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie (Price) Jolly Obituary
BUFFALO, SC- Mrs. Sadie Price Jolly, age 78, of 2561 Buffalo West Springs Hwy., Buffalo, widow of Jack Jolly, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Mrs. Jolly was born March 16, 1942 in Union, a daughter of the late Roy Price and Elsie Stepp Price. She was a graduate of Union High School and Cecil's Business College. Mrs. Jolly retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and had previously been a Supervisor at Her Majesty. She was a member of West Springs Baptist Church.
A devoted mother, grandmother, and "Memaw" she is survived by two daughters, Kim Howell and husband Dean and Kaye Lea Heatherly all of Buffalo; a son, David Heatherly and wife Lisa of Buffalo; two sisters, Judy Sherfield of Buffalo and Peggy Rector of Summerville; three grandchildren, Mitch Heatherly, Tyler Heatherly and wife Lacey, and Jessica Heatherly; two great-grandchildren. Cameron and Braly Heatherly; and an "adopted" grandson, Jace Anderson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Price and Carl Price.
Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Mr. Jim Maness.
The family is at the home, 574 Gist Bridge Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -