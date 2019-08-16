|
|
Sadie Lucille Spears, 93, of 416 Soft Breezes Lane, Spartanburg, SC passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 at her residence. A native of Union County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Spears and Elnora Brown Spears. She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Lynn Spears; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the home. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Emmanuel Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019