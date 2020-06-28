Sallie Ann Reece
WELLFORD – Sallie Ann Reece, 73, of Wellford, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the widow of the late Donald Gary Reece and the daughter of the late Horace Thomas Hyde and Sallie Marie Gossett Hyde.
Mrs. Reece enjoyed beach combing and loved spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Reece if survived by her daughters, Kelly Carman and her husband Scott, Jennifer Petty, and Katherine Reece Mosley and her husband Alston; her grandchildren, Jacob Carman, Jackson Hines, Jessica Carman Mabry, Madison Henderson, Miranda Carman, Grace Carman, Allie Petty, Emma Mosley, and Mary Jane Mosley; and nephews, Roger and John Thomas Fleming.
She is predeceased by her sister, Vickie Ferguson.
A private family service is planned.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
