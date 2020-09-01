

Sallie Byrd Holland, 86, passed August 27, 2020. Mrs. Holland was the daughter of Johnny and Mattie Byrd. She was the widow of Herdert Holland.

Mrs. Holland was a member of Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church.

She was employed with Firestone Steel Corp. for seventeen years.

Survivors include: her children, Robin C. Benjamin Holland and Keith (Sherietta) Holland; her sister, Janie Ruth Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of the Life of Mrs. Sallie Byrd Holland will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC. Apostle Keith Holland will officiate.

The family is at the home, 110 Harmony Dr., Spartanburg, SC.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home



