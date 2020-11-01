SPARTANBURG, SC- Sally Anna Gentry Horton, 95, of Spartanburg, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born to Landon Miles and Irene Graham Gentry, March 22, 1925, in Landrum. Sally was wife of the late E. Mack Horton. She was predeceased by her brother, Landon Miles Gentry, Jr., and her grandson J. Armstrong.
She received a Bachelor's Degree from Converse College in 1946. She was an avid bridge player, loved to fish, loved the beach, and enjoyed traveling. She was a former member of Fernwood Baptist Church. Sally was a wonderful loving wife, an awesome mother, and an adoring grandmother. She never met a stranger and kept us entertained with her sense of humor.
Survivors include four children, daughter, Sue Horton Mellette (Ed) of Columbia; son, E. Mack Horton Jr. (Kim) of Atlanta; daughter, Janet Horton of Spartanburg, and son, William Andrew Horton (Maryellen) of Spartanburg. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Day (Dave), Brian Armstrong, Bess Smith (James); Whitney Derksen (Maarten), E. Mack Horton III (Jennifer); John Horton; Sherrill Whaley (Mikell), Drew Horton (Jesse). In addition, she is survived by 17 great grandchildren. Sally is also survived by a sister, Emily Osborne (Philip) of Wellford, SC.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and others who tended to our mother. White Oak at North Grove became her home over three years ago. She endeared herself to everyone. Sally never failed to amaze everyone with her wit and spirited demeanor. We will be forever grateful for their kindness, attentiveness, and love shown to our mother.
A private graveside service was held October 30, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be to the Life Enrichment Department at White Oak at North Grove or a charity of your choice
.
