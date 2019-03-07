Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally D. Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally D. Foster Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sally Davidson Foster, 80, wife of the late Philip Francis Foster, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9th, 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church.
The visitation will follow in the social hall.
In remembrance of Sally, memorials may be made to the Philip Francis "Flip" Foster, Jr. Scholarship Fund, C/O Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now