|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sally Davidson Foster, 80, wife of the late Philip Francis Foster, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9th, 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church.
The visitation will follow in the social hall.
In remembrance of Sally, memorials may be made to the Philip Francis "Flip" Foster, Jr. Scholarship Fund, C/O Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019