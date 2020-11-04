Sally Janee' Young Cannon, 63 (former wife of the late Dennis Cannon) passed away October 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with COPD. Sally was preceded in death by parents Gary D. and Faye Young.

She was the loving mother of Shena Banks (James) and Grandmother to Aerial and Ashton Banks. Survivors include siblings, Roger Young, Sherry McLaughlin, and Anee Lloyd; nieces, Crystal Daniel, Leann Lloyd, Britney Garcia; a nephew, Daniel Young; great-nieces, Ava and Aria Hall; great-nephew, Aubrey Daniel; cousin, Susie Johnson; and a dear friend, Jimmy Crocker. Also, she was preceded in death by grandson, Dillion Wood; sister, Sheila Melton; brother, Alan "Oopy" Young; and nephew, Shane Melton.

Sally loved her cats, enjoyed music and reading. Her laugh touched everyone and she had a generous heart.

Sally wished memorials be made to Spartanburg Humane Society. The family is at their respective homes and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





