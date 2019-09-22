|
|
INMAN, SC- Sally Ann Manning Culp, 79, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Lakewood Assisted Living. She was the wife of Wayne L. Culp having celebrated more than 57 years of marriage. She was born on March 12, 1940 to Jane Sampson Manning and Howard A. Manning Jr. In addition to her husband, she leaves a son, Robert Wayne Culp and his wife Chanin of Martinez, Georgia and a daughter, Melanie Culp Wilson and her husband David Derek Wilson of Palmyra, Virginia. The lights of her life were her 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Allen Culp and his wife Brittany, Caitlyn Elise Horn, Katherine Page Wilson (Katie), David Manning Wilson and Sarah Nichole Wilson along with 3 great-grandchildren, Malachi Horn, Analeigh Culp and Xander Newberry. She leaves a sister, Meredith Manning Yunten and her husband Tamer or Tom Yunten of Christianburg, Virginia. She was predeceasd by two brothers, Jerome A. Manning, and Howard A. Manning, III.
Sally grew up in the First Congregational Church of Auburn, Massachusetts where she sang in the children's choir. Sally was a Brownie, a Girl Scout as well as a member of the Order of the Rainbow Girls.
Sally was an active member of Inman United Methodist Church. She was a member of the church choir and the Circle of Faith. For several years she was the President of the United Methodist Women's Organization. She was a member of the Better Homes and Gardens Club, and the Inman Rotary Club. She enjoyed making over two dozen large banners for the church. Her hobbies included different kinds of needlework, painting, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
She loved creating different things to do with completed puzzles. When they moved up to the big old house Sally did all of the wallpapering and the sewing. She loved having several projects lined up to do.
She earned her retirement from the state of working for 20 years as the Branch Supervisor of the Inman Branch Library. She hoped that Inman will have the first Peach Museum soon. They deserve it.
Sally was born in New England and she loved it but she did settle into the South easily. She hopes that Heaven for her will be spending time in both places!
A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Inman United Methodist Church.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019