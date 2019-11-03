|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sally Pilley, 85, moved on to her next adventure on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Spartanburg, SC. Sally, née Sara Stewart MacFarland was born on July 19, 1934 in Paoli, Pennsylvania. Her father was John Stewart MacFarland of Paoli and her mother was Maria Haggstrom MacFarland from the Kingdom of Sweden. She was the granddaughter of Albert P. Kouba & Sara Kouba of Pennsylvania. She was married for 63 years to Dr. John W. Pilley, Jr., Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Wofford College, and the mother of Robin E. Pilley & Deb Pilley Bianchi, mother-in-law to Jay Bianchi and grandmother to Aidan Bianchi. She was "Nanny" to world renowned canine, Chaser the Border collie, known as "The smartest dog in the world." While Chaser was John's research partner, she was Sally's baby.
Sally's extended family, residing in the Atlantic City area, included her younger sister, Alberta (Bertie), three beloved nieces and nephew, Donna Skull-Smith, Diane Skull-Dumont & Donnie Skull as well as great nieces and nephews, Tina, Eric, Ashley, Matthew, Reba, Jessie, and Marissa.
She was godmother to Rebecca Reid & Caroline Reid, daughters of Dr. Alliston K. Reid & Leonore Reid.
Sally was a graduate of Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing and it was there that she met John - her soul mate - who was attending Princeton Theological Seminary. Theirs was a true love story and they married 6 months later. The next 63 years were filled with an abundance of love, laughter, world travel and adventure.
Sally was perpetually filled with a "joi de vivre" that was robustly present in her daily life, and also evident in her love of animals; her dogs, Fluffy, Bimbo, Yasha & Grindle, her grand-dogs Spirit, Blue & Timber, grand-horses Rusty & Cochise, grand-cats Ashlie, Beddie, Mollie, Mystic, Billy and Mickie, her one and only cat – Bobby Sue and her crowning glory, Chaser.
Her innate gift of nurturing and positive attitude was literally a lifesaver in her long career as a Registered Nurse at Spartanburg Regional Hospital where she was head nurse of the neurological critical care unit. She was renowned for her fabulous holiday parties, hosting warm environments that were rich with food, libation and thought-provoking conversations; attendee's came from all factions of Sally's life; John's students at Wofford, Wofford Faculty, the Spartanburg Ski Club, family and friends.
There will be a holiday celebration/party in her honor (date TBD in December 2019) themed "It's A Wonderful Life." If you would kindly send us your name, e-mail and cell to [email protected] we will notify you of the time and date and would love to see you there.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her memory please make them to your choice of the following:
1) The Hub City Animal Project
Online donations: www.hubcityanimalproject.com/donate
2) Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home 686 Jeff Davis Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Nutshell of Sally's loves:
Her family
Her animals
The women in her "Ya-Ya Wino Club"
Her morning coffee
Her afternoon glass of wine
Ski trips with the Spartanburg Ski Club
Traveling coast to coast with JWP, camping in the back of his pick-up truck
Traveling around the world with JWP or by herself
Trips to NYC
The mountains
Whitewater paddling
Cooking and baking
Socializing
Walking the dogs
Walking the dogs with a cup of coffee
Walking the dogs with a go-cup of wine
Walking the cat
