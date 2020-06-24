Sally (Hunter) Thompson
1942 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sally Hunter Thompson, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 15, 1942, in Jellico, TN, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy Hunter and Evelyn Price Hunter and widow of Lafe Alfred Thompson.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee and USC Spartanburg, Mrs. Thompson earned a Master's Degree in Education. She was a public school teacher with Spartanburg District 7 and retired from Spartanburg District 6.
She was also a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg, Saints Alive, and the Circle of Friends Sunday School Class. She loved traveling and served as a volunteer with Carolina Pregnancy Center and Mobile Meals Service.
Surviving are her children, Matt Thompson (Jill) of Inman, SC, Hunter Thompson (Amy) of Rock Hill, SC, and Meredith Fortner (Jackie) of Inman, SC; six grandchildren, Joshua Thompson (Sarah), Christian Thompson, Zach Fortner, Kyndall Fortner, Peyton Thompson, and Palmer Thompson; and brother, Wayne Hunter (Sylvia) of LaGrange, GA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Don Hunter and Jeanette Stuffle.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Michael Hamlet and The Rev. Sean Rogers. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carolina Pregnancy Center, PO Box 5364, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

