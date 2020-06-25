LANDRUM- John Samuel "Sam" Duncan, 84, of Landrum born on October 31st, 1935, went home to be with the Lord and his son Ronnie Duncan on June 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Duncan; daughter, Brenda Henson and son John M. Duncan; five grandchildren Shane Shehan (Carrie), Johnny Duncan (Tina), Jennie Nichols, Heather Cartee (Chris), and Lauren Henson; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie and Grover Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Duncan; daughter, Brenda Henson and son John M. Duncan; five grandchildren Shane Shehan (Carrie), Johnny Duncan (Tina), Jennie Nichols, Heather Cartee (Chris), and Lauren Henson; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie and Grover Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.