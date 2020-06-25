Sam Duncan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANDRUM- John Samuel "Sam" Duncan, 84, of Landrum born on October 31st, 1935, went home to be with the Lord and his son Ronnie Duncan on June 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Duncan; daughter, Brenda Henson and son John M. Duncan; five grandchildren Shane Shehan (Carrie), Johnny Duncan (Tina), Jennie Nichols, Heather Cartee (Chris), and Lauren Henson; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie and Grover Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved