Sam Godfrey
DUNCAN, SC- Charles "Sam" Wayne Godfrey, 69, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Jonas Paul and Mary Sue Ridings Godfrey. He was a member of Echo Hills Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Mitchell Steen; two daughters, Lisa Agnew and Paulette (Robert) Johnson; a brother, Ralph Godfrey; a sister, Shirley Lewis; and seven grandchildren, Paige Steen, Jackson Godfrey, Avery Okonkwo, Marquay Miller, Michael, Charles Riley and Adrian Johnson. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Raymond Godfrey; and two sisters, Clara Burnette and Ellen Rogers.
Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
JUL
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
